Greetings Commander,
The latest update has been released: Release v1.1.2 - Capitalist
The Capitalist is a powerful trader who arrives with an arsenal of utility equipment and an uncanny ability to negotiate favorable prices.
Tiny Window Bug
In addition to the new commander, we've also included another provisional fix for the tiny window bug that has been affecting some players. If it continues to occur please post a bug report on the Discord with your profile.sav file attached. You can also email it to us at:
support@tundra-interactive.com
.
Version Number: Release 1.1.2
Content
New commander: Capitalist
Stability
Provisional fix for mid-run tiny window bug
Text
Added "stackable" to Barrier Relay description.
Changed files in this update