17 October 2025 Build 20427487 Edited 17 October 2025 – 18:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Greetings Commander,

The latest update has been released: Release v1.1.2 - Capitalist

The Capitalist is a powerful trader who arrives with an arsenal of utility equipment and an uncanny ability to negotiate favorable prices.

Tiny Window Bug

In addition to the new commander, we've also included another provisional fix for the tiny window bug that has been affecting some players. If it continues to occur please post a bug report on the Discord with your profile.sav file attached. You can also email it to us at:

support@tundra-interactive.com

Version Number: Release 1.1.2

Content

  • New commander: Capitalist

Stability

  • Provisional fix for mid-run tiny window bug

Text

  • Added "stackable" to Barrier Relay description.

Changed files in this update

