The latest update has been released: Release v1.1.2 - Capitalist

The Capitalist is a powerful trader who arrives with an arsenal of utility equipment and an uncanny ability to negotiate favorable prices.

Tiny Window Bug

In addition to the new commander, we've also included another provisional fix for the tiny window bug that has been affecting some players. If it continues to occur please post a bug report on the Discord with your profile.sav file attached. You can also email it to us at:

support@tundra-interactive.com

.

Version Number: Release 1.1.2

Content

New commander: Capitalist

Stability

Provisional fix for mid-run tiny window bug

Text