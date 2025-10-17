 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20427445 Edited 17 October 2025 – 00:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!
Here's the first update of October.

This update activates the Halloween event in-game! 👻
Discover new items you can sell or use as decorations.

A special mission has also been added, it allows you to collect bones to purchase event-exclusive items.

The shop will remain available after the event ends, until the start of the next one, most likely the Christmas event !

Changes:

  • Halloween event activation

  • Added 5 new items

  • 1 wall decoration

  • 1 floor decoration

  • 1 special mission

An upcoming update will fix an issue with decoration placement when you're outside your shop.

The issue has been reported, and I'm currently looking for ways to improve this system.

Thank you all for your feedback, see you soon! 🎃

