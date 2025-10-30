 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20427252 Edited 30 October 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note:

- We released a version update regarding Unity. There are no changes made to the game content.

Changed files in this update

DLC 1523810 BA_Test Depot 1382332
