16 October 2025 Build 20427227 Edited 17 October 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[1.0.0.7] Patch Notes

Accessibility, Balance Adjustments, and Bug Fixes

Thank you to everyone enjoying Dream Abyss: Survivors!
Before adding new content, we are continuing regular updates
to make your gameplay smoother and more enjoyable.

Accessibility

Village

  • Added about 10 new illustrations related to the game ending and boss battles.

  • Added a “Replay Shelf” in the village where players who have cleared the game can revisit past events.

  • You can now change your character in the village. After a run, your last played character will be used when returning.

In-Game

  • Skill HUD buttons now display enhancement levels as stars.

  • Improved visibility of Camilla’s “Icy Girl” skill effect.

  • Adjusted effects for “Judgment of Light” and “Flaming Meteor.”

  • HP regeneration formula changed to: per second (Regen × 0.8).

  • Added a charge gauge above the dash bar.

  • Dash count fully refills upon entering a boss battle.

  • Removed slow-motion effect during Level-10 skill animations.

Balance Adjustments

  • Upgrade card “Survivor’s Resolve” defense increase 3 → 5.

  • Significantly reduced all mid-boss HP.

  • Slightly increased overall monster spawn count.

  • Skill “Judgment of Light” damage coefficient 0.8 → 0.7.

  • Skill “Shadow Clone” duration 30s → 26s.

  • Skill “Eight Spears of Light” cooldown 13s → 15s.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where hovering over acquired skills in the info window caused the screen to flicker.

Changed files in this update

