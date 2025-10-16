[1.0.0.7] Patch Notes
Accessibility, Balance Adjustments, and Bug Fixes
Thank you to everyone enjoying Dream Abyss: Survivors!
Before adding new content, we are continuing regular updates
to make your gameplay smoother and more enjoyable.
Accessibility
Village
Added about 10 new illustrations related to the game ending and boss battles.
Added a “Replay Shelf” in the village where players who have cleared the game can revisit past events.
You can now change your character in the village. After a run, your last played character will be used when returning.
In-Game
Skill HUD buttons now display enhancement levels as stars.
Improved visibility of Camilla’s “Icy Girl” skill effect.
Adjusted effects for “Judgment of Light” and “Flaming Meteor.”
HP regeneration formula changed to: per second (Regen × 0.8).
Added a charge gauge above the dash bar.
Dash count fully refills upon entering a boss battle.
Removed slow-motion effect during Level-10 skill animations.
Balance Adjustments
Upgrade card “Survivor’s Resolve” defense increase 3 → 5.
Significantly reduced all mid-boss HP.
Slightly increased overall monster spawn count.
Skill “Judgment of Light” damage coefficient 0.8 → 0.7.
Skill “Shadow Clone” duration 30s → 26s.
Skill “Eight Spears of Light” cooldown 13s → 15s.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where hovering over acquired skills in the info window caused the screen to flicker.
