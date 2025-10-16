Hey Lumberjacks,
We’ve just rolled out a major update packed with new collectible bobbleheads, some Halloween skins and decorations, and more. Here’s what’s new in Lumberjacked!
New Features
Jumping
You asked, we delivered. Your lumberjack can now jump! Explore the world with a new sense of mobility.
Halloween Theme
The Cabin and atmosphere just got a seasonal overhaul. Pumpkins, lighting, and decorations set the mood for a spooky harvest season.
Skin Menu
The skin menus have been relocated to separate interactables for a better sense of immersion.
Wardrobe
A brand-new Wardrobe lets you browse and equip your unlocked player skins.
Chipper Coins
You now access coin skins from the Wood Chipper.
Jukebox
Use the new Jukebox to purchase new songs and control what plays while you chop, rest, and explore.
Practice Dummy
Running low on funds? The new Practice Dummy lets you earn a few coins in exchange for your hard work and sweat. Perfect for when you’re down to your last dollar or just need a bit of practice.
New Collectables
Bobbleheads
Hidden throughout the world are collectible bobbleheads. Track them down and see if you can complete the full set.
Skins
New Halloween themed Arm & Coin skins have been added for your unlocking pleasure.
As with any update, especially major ones, unexpected bugs can sneak in. If you run into any issues, please visit our Discord!
Thank You!
A big thank-you to everyone playing, sharing feedback, and helping Lumberjacked grow. Your input continues to shape the game, and we’ve got more updates and surprises in the works.
Keep chopping,
The Lumberjacked Team
Changed files in this update