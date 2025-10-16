 Skip to content
Major 16 October 2025 Build 20427144 Edited 16 October 2025 – 23:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Lumberjacks,

We’ve just rolled out a major update packed with new collectible bobbleheads, some Halloween skins and decorations, and more. Here’s what’s new in Lumberjacked!

New Features

  • Jumping
    You asked, we delivered. Your lumberjack can now jump! Explore the world with a new sense of mobility.

  • Halloween Theme
    The Cabin and atmosphere just got a seasonal overhaul. Pumpkins, lighting, and decorations set the mood for a spooky harvest season.

  • Skin Menu
    The skin menus have been relocated to separate interactables for a better sense of immersion.

  • Wardrobe
    A brand-new Wardrobe lets you browse and equip your unlocked player skins.

  • Chipper Coins
    You now access coin skins from the Wood Chipper.

  • Jukebox
    Use the new Jukebox to purchase new songs and control what plays while you chop, rest, and explore.

  • Practice Dummy
    Running low on funds? The new Practice Dummy lets you earn a few coins in exchange for your hard work and sweat. Perfect for when you’re down to your last dollar or just need a bit of practice.

New Collectables

  • Bobbleheads
    Hidden throughout the world are collectible bobbleheads. Track them down and see if you can complete the full set.

  • Skins
    New Halloween themed Arm & Coin skins have been added for your unlocking pleasure.

 

As with any update, especially major ones, unexpected bugs can sneak in. If you run into any issues, please visit our Discord

Thank You!

A big thank-you to everyone playing, sharing feedback, and helping Lumberjacked grow. Your input continues to shape the game, and we’ve got more updates and surprises in the works.

Keep chopping,

The Lumberjacked Team

