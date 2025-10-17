 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20427125 Edited 17 October 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the same unit could appear twice in the player’s deck during the tutorial.

Reduced the base sound volume level.

Changed files in this update

