The thing update
Update notes via Steam Community
I just spent a lot of time writing out an extensive list of changes and bug fixes but then steam thought it best to just erase that. So here is nothing, figure it out.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 4077471
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 4077472
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 4077473
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update