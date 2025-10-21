 Skip to content
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20426909 Edited 21 October 2025 – 15:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all,

The next major update for Utopia Must Fall is here! Featuring:

  • A major performance boost across all aspects of the game. For those that have never seen UMF running at a steady frame rate, the engine should now happily run at whatever rate your display allows (up to 6x more efficiently in some cases).

  • Full Steam Deck support. Thanks for everyone's patience with this, we built the V99 engine ourselves and it took quite a bit of wrangling to get it working.

  • New graphics options allowing you to get the best results for your system, including high DPI screen support, antialiasing and manual scaling.

  • While this update was focused squarely on engine fundamentals, we've added a few highly requested features such as game over 'culprit' highlighting, more accurate collision detection, and a long list of balance tweaks (plus a couple of new upgrades for good measure).

Full changelog is here.

The next update will be squarely focused on gameplay! New weapons, new enemies and some big surprises...

We hope you enjoy it!

-Miles @ Pixeljam (and Datassette)

