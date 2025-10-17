I have added two new features in 1.2.0.
Hints
- You can now see hints by pressing Menu - Hint at certain levels.
- Currently, I have added hints to levels that I judged to be difficult or those lacking in tutorials. If there are any levels you think should have hints, please let me know via the Steam Discussion Community or my email.
Save Reset Feature
- You can use the Save Reset feature in the Options menu.
- Please use it carefully as it cannot be recovered.
Full Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Skeleton Watcher would not immediately switch targets in certain situations.
- Fixed a bug where the Skeleton Duelist would not switch targets when stunned.
- Fixed a bug where the spike's sprite appeared to not work when it rapidly repeated active-inactive-active within a single turn.
- Fixed a bug where the device connection lines in Observation Mode were displayed on top of the pause menu.
- Fixed a bug where the text would go outside the window when skipping in some languages.
- Fixed various bugs that occurred when the mirror-hanged puppet was copying the Wizard and the Wizard teleported to another monster.
- Fixed a bug where another mirror-hanged puppet could not move to the tile where a mirror-hanged puppet had died.
Adjustments
- Added hints in some levels.
- Added the Progress Reset feature.
- Added a skip turn tutorial text in Breezy Beach - 7.
- Changed the color of the Skeleton Lich's predicted attack and final attack to distinguish between them.
- Minor text adjustments for Korean and French.
Changed files in this update