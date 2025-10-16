Hi.

Demo Fixes

Fixed bugs with the demo including the Park just straight up not loading sometimes. It would try to load the Night version of the park which isn't there in the demo hence it would just say no.

Other Fixes

Fixed the FPS cap setting not working sometimes.

Removed a lot of clutter in the code.

Fixed a lot of various small things that you probably never noticed.

Additions

Added an FPS counter, press F12 to see your FPS on the HUD. Also press F12 to turn it off.

Alright ok bye

Until next time!