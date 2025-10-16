 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20426723 Edited 17 October 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi.

Demo Fixes

Fixed bugs with the demo including the Park just straight up not loading sometimes. It would try to load the Night version of the park which isn't there in the demo hence it would just say no.

Other Fixes

  • Fixed the FPS cap setting not working sometimes.

  • Removed a lot of clutter in the code.

  • Fixed a lot of various small things that you probably never noticed.

Additions

Added an FPS counter, press F12 to see your FPS on the HUD. Also press F12 to turn it off.

Alright ok bye

Until next time!

