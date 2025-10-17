This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Although we're approaching the public release of Milestone 6, we're not going to hit our target of releasing it this week. There's still a number of issues of varying severity we need to clear first, as we want to ensure the basic release is (reasonably) polished. Hopefully it won't be too long, but there's a couple of potentially quite thorny issues that may delay things if they take a while to fix.

Balance Changes:

Cleaner base mission made a little easier as it was quite tough for when it appeared. Fewer of the Cleaner Soldiers now have body armour, and the Cleaners with Accelerated Rifles are now less likely to use them in burst fire mode (previously even a single Cleaner could have massive damage output if RNG was in their favour; it's now a little more predictable).

Enemy Sentry Guns are now able to move.

Fire arc of missiles in the aerial combat has been reduced from 180 degrees to 150 degrees.

Changes:

Tactical: added a new 3D model for the variant of the Cleaner Soldier with body armour, so there's a visual distinction between the normal and armoured ones.

Tactical: added a new melee animation for the Colossus.

Tactical: fixed several issues with the Sebillian grenade throw animation, and slightly improved the Sebillian runcycle and Andron fire animations. Sped up the MARS move animation a bit.

Tactical: some more tile fixes / improvements for the Soviet Town biome.

Air Combat: clicking and dragging the background to move the camera no longer counts as a click (so it won't change the target / move destination of the selected plane).

Air Combat: the current formation becomes deselected when you move a plane, allowing you to press the button again to reset your planes into their original positions.

Bugfixes:

(Hopefully) fixed a crash that could occur after killing a Cyberdrone.

Fixed a hang that would occur if you pressed the Abort Launch button on the dropship screen while the "select soldiers" panel is active.

Fixed there being black ground tiles around the dropship in certain types of missions (e.g. Ambush missions).

Fixed local AI soldiers moving one tile at a time during the AI turn.

Fixed the MARS / ARES not correctly despawning after being destroyed.

Fixed the pathing system trying to path soldiers through the solid side walls of the blast doors on ATLAS / Cleaner Base missions.

Further tutorial fixes to ensure none of the Cleaner soldiers get stuck trying to move to their intended positions in the tactical section of the tutorial.

Fixed some unrevealed tiles and map edges on the ambush maps.



