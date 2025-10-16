Added in construction markers in Pale Fortress (the last boss isnt done yet!)
Fixed enemy data for the crow amalgam (should drop skulls now)
Fixed LevelData for Desecration Pit
Added LocalRespawnPoints in the Dross Ditches
Stripped out some deprecated systems, including the old map system
251016_Alpha_01 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
