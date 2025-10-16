 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20426645
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added in construction markers in Pale Fortress (the last boss isnt done yet!)

  • Fixed enemy data for the crow amalgam (should drop skulls now)

  • Fixed LevelData for Desecration Pit

  • Added LocalRespawnPoints in the Dross Ditches

  • Stripped out some deprecated systems, including the old map system

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4068741
