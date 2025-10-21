 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Jurassic World Evolution 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20426639 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content

  • The Twins and The Houndmaster have been re-enabled in the Haunted by Daylight event queue.

The Shape

  • Added a 20% bonus to stun recovery and breaking speed while in Evil Incarnate Mode.

  • Increased the duration of Evil Incarnate Mode to 60 seconds (was 40 seconds).

  • Increased movement speed while activating Evil Incarnate Mode to 4.6m/s (was 3.45m/s).

  • Increased Slaughtering Strike's movement speed to 7.5 m/s (was 6.9 m/s).

  • Increased Slaughtering Strike's turning sensitivity.

    • Dev note: This is the first of two steps we have planned to make Slaughtering Strike feel more responsive when you're mid-action. In the next PTB, we will be removing the sensitivity modifier from Slaughtering Strike, making it identical to normal camera sensitivity.

  • Removed the vertical camera restriction while performing a Slaughtering Strike.

  • Decreased Slaughtering Strike's cooldown to 4 seconds (was 6 seconds).

  • Increased score event for Slaughtering Strike hits to 800 Bloodpoints (was 200).

  • Decreased Pursuer Mode's Terror Radius to 16m (was 24m).

  • Decreased Evil Incarnate Mode's Terror Radius to 32m (was 40m).

Bug Fixes

Haunted by Daylight

  • Fixed an issue where players could become partially or fully invisible after interacting with a Void Portal. Becoming invisible from the spectator POV has been fixed as well.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivors' heads would show the effects of various Killers' Moris after interacting with a Void Portal.

  • Fixed an issue where The Knight could permanently see their Guards' auras at their last location after entering the Void Realm.

  • Fixed an issue where The Knight's view was unaffected by the Void Crystal's Smoke Bomb when using Guard Summon.

  • Fixed an issue where Killers were able to see through the Void Crystal's Smoke Bomb when standing at the sphere's edge.

  • Fixed an issue where The Mastermind and a Survivor could become invisible to one another and obstruct their view when the Void Portal interaction is interrupted.

  • Fixed an issue where Void Haunts would not hit the Survivor if they fell on top of them.

  • Fixed an issue where The Ghoul would face forward while destroying a pumpkin.

  • Fixed an issue in the Void Realm where The Nurse could Blink out of bounds.

  • Fixed an issue where The Twins' Victor could become invisible if Unbound while a Void Crystal's Smoke Bomb was active.

Audio

  • Fixed an issue where the audio would be muffled when entering and exiting lockers.

  • Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's cape SFX were too loud when spectating.

  • Fixed an issue where The Spirit's default SFX could be heard when finishing a Phase-Walk while equipped with the "Tomie" outfit.

  • Fixed an issue where The Executioner's Punishment of the Damned's SFX is missing when hitting a Survivor.

  • Fixed an issue where a loud noise notification would trigger when a Survivor was rescued from The Executioner's Cage of Atonement.

  • Fixed an issue where the audio for the Doomed Course trailer could be heard when tabbed out of the application.

  • Fixed an issue where chase music was not heard when spectating the Killer in Custom Game.

  • Fixed an issue where infected SFX continued to play after The Plague destroyed an infected pallet.

Characters

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue could cause pallets to repeatedly lift and drop when vaulting after switching to Head Mode.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue could occasionally cause a crash when vaulting during Headlong Flight while using mouse wheel keybindings.

  • Fixed an issue where the camera would zoom in on the sky at the end of The Krasue's Mori animation when viewed from the Survivor's POV.

  • Fixed an issue where the Hindered status effect from The Ghoul's Grab-Attack would last longer than normal on a vault grab.

  • Fixed an issue where The Shape's camera would reset after activating Evil Incarnate Mode.

  • Fixed an issue where The Shape's Slaughtering Strike turning was not smooth on controllers.

  • Fixed an issue where The Shape sometimes didn't receive a vault speed bonus in Pursuer or Evil Incarnate Mode.

  • Fixed an issue where The Shape incorrectly had Bloodlust during special attacks.

  • Fixed an issue where The Trapper would gain Haste stacks when installing or resetting multiple Bear Traps.

  • Fixed an issue where The Nightmare could get stuck when teleporting to certain generators.

  • Fixed an issue where the barbed wire from The Executioner's Trail of Torment wasn't visible on Tormented Survivors.

  • Fixed an issue where The Executioner's Cage of Atonement would flicker when relocating.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivors were unable to interact with lockers occupied by The Dredge.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivors could get stuck within each other after healing a downed Survivor close to a corner.

  • Fixed an issue where Killers clipped into the ground when closing the hatch.

  • Fixed an issue where some of The Dredge's weapons obstructed player view.

Environment/Maps

  • Fixed an issue in the Autohaven Wreckers Realm where The Nightmare could get stuck while teleporting.

  • Fixed an issue in the Midwich Elementary School map where Survivors could land on top of a cage.

  • Fixed an issue on multiple maps where the camera would clip inside The Houndmaster's model at the beginning of a Trial.

  • Fixed an issue in the Treatment Theatre maps where the Killer could not grab a Survivor from a generator.

  • Fixed an issue on multiple maps where The Nurse could Blink out of bounds.

  • Fixed an issue in the Gas Heaven map where a Survivor exiting a locker would clip through its top.

  • Fixed an issue in the Disturbed Ward map where The Trapper could hide Bear Traps under rubble.

  • Fixed an issue in the Father Campbell's Chapel map where The Animatronic could not interrupt a Survivor interacting with a Security Door.

  • Fixed an issue in the Dead Dawg Saloon map where Survivors could not interact with a vault.

  • Fixed an issue in the Lampkin Lane map where players had difficulty navigating on the mud ramp next to the main building.

Perks

  • Fixed an issue where Lucky Star would not suppress grunts of pain if the Survivor was in a locker when the perk cooldown finished.

  • Fixed an issue where Bardic Inspiration granted permanent Survivor aura reading.

  • Fixed an issue where Mindbreaker would not pause existing Exhaustion timers.

  • Fixed an issue where Sprint Burst triggered at the same time as completing a generator with a great skill check when using a controller.

UI

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving the Store while navigating the Featured Content carousel.

  • Fixed an issue on Microsoft platforms where Quest progression could appear incorrect after switching accounts.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue which prevented switching characters while matchmaking as a Killer.

  • Fixed an issue where the taskbar icon would not flash when the application was unfocused and a Trial had started.

  • Fixed an issue where the Survivor tutorial was not able to be completed when the End Game Collapse ended after opening the exit gate.

  • Fixed an issue where the Killer's match result could appear on screen briefly before the match ended.

Changed files in this update

Windows Dead by Daylight Content Depot 381211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link