The Twins and The Houndmaster have been re-enabled in the Haunted by Daylight event queue.

Increased score event for Slaughtering Strike hits to 800 Bloodpoints (was 200) .

Dev note: This is the first of two steps we have planned to make Slaughtering Strike feel more responsive when you're mid-action. In the next PTB, we will be removing the sensitivity modifier from Slaughtering Strike, making it identical to normal camera sensitivity.

Increased movement speed while activating Evil Incarnate Mode to 4.6m/s (was 3.45m/s) .

Increased the duration of Evil Incarnate Mode to 60 seconds (was 40 seconds) .

Added a 20% bonus to stun recovery and breaking speed while in Evil Incarnate Mode.

Fixed an issue where The Twins' Victor could become invisible if Unbound while a Void Crystal's Smoke Bomb was active.

Fixed an issue in the Void Realm where The Nurse could Blink out of bounds.

Fixed an issue where The Ghoul would face forward while destroying a pumpkin.

Fixed an issue where Void Haunts would not hit the Survivor if they fell on top of them.

Fixed an issue where The Mastermind and a Survivor could become invisible to one another and obstruct their view when the Void Portal interaction is interrupted.

Fixed an issue where Killers were able to see through the Void Crystal's Smoke Bomb when standing at the sphere's edge.

Fixed an issue where The Knight's view was unaffected by the Void Crystal's Smoke Bomb when using Guard Summon.

Fixed an issue where The Knight could permanently see their Guards' auras at their last location after entering the Void Realm.

Fixed an issue where Survivors' heads would show the effects of various Killers' Moris after interacting with a Void Portal.

Fixed an issue where players could become partially or fully invisible after interacting with a Void Portal. Becoming invisible from the spectator POV has been fixed as well.

Fixed an issue where infected SFX continued to play after The Plague destroyed an infected pallet.

Fixed an issue where chase music was not heard when spectating the Killer in Custom Game.

Fixed an issue where the audio for the Doomed Course trailer could be heard when tabbed out of the application.

Fixed an issue where a loud noise notification would trigger when a Survivor was rescued from The Executioner's Cage of Atonement.

Fixed an issue where The Executioner's Punishment of the Damned's SFX is missing when hitting a Survivor.

Fixed an issue where The Spirit's default SFX could be heard when finishing a Phase-Walk while equipped with the "Tomie" outfit.

Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's cape SFX were too loud when spectating.

Fixed an issue where the audio would be muffled when entering and exiting lockers.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue could cause pallets to repeatedly lift and drop when vaulting after switching to Head Mode.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue could occasionally cause a crash when vaulting during Headlong Flight while using mouse wheel keybindings.

Fixed an issue where the camera would zoom in on the sky at the end of The Krasue's Mori animation when viewed from the Survivor's POV.

Fixed an issue where the Hindered status effect from The Ghoul's Grab-Attack would last longer than normal on a vault grab.

Fixed an issue where The Shape's camera would reset after activating Evil Incarnate Mode.

Fixed an issue where The Shape's Slaughtering Strike turning was not smooth on controllers.

Fixed an issue where The Shape sometimes didn't receive a vault speed bonus in Pursuer or Evil Incarnate Mode.

Fixed an issue where The Shape incorrectly had Bloodlust during special attacks.

Fixed an issue where The Trapper would gain Haste stacks when installing or resetting multiple Bear Traps.

Fixed an issue where The Nightmare could get stuck when teleporting to certain generators.

Fixed an issue where the barbed wire from The Executioner's Trail of Torment wasn't visible on Tormented Survivors.

Fixed an issue where The Executioner's Cage of Atonement would flicker when relocating.

Fixed an issue where Survivors were unable to interact with lockers occupied by The Dredge.

Fixed an issue where Survivors could get stuck within each other after healing a downed Survivor close to a corner.

Fixed an issue where Killers clipped into the ground when closing the hatch.