After 15 days since its release, Moonless Night is now fully playable in English.
We appreciate your patience in waiting for this update!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update