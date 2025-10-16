Hello all! As we're busy working behind the scenes on the upcoming Season 10 update, and Half-Life Legacy, we're excited to release Season 9 Patch V (v2.9.5) for Cross Product's multiplayer component. We expect this to be the last patch for Season 9, and we've got our full efforts on Season 10 now.

We've addressed critical issues in this patch including network traffic and Linux-related quirks. We're also doing a quick maintenance period on our official server to update from 2.9.4 to 2.9.5 and you should do the same. We're certain there's a server or two out there still running on 2.9.2! Naughty naughty...

We'll also be updating the Aura SDK tool to include the 2.9.5 contest test sandbox, and a new version of Spectra.

Spooky Season Is Here 🎃

As you may have noticed, Halloween is upon us, and to commemorate, we've added the Pumpkin playermodel which was created by Valve in 1999.

Gameplay Fixes

We've completely rewritten our shield regeneration logic in Aura to be event based and we've seen improvements in network traffic! Hopefully, this will alleviate the "reliable channel overflowed" issues even further, and the game should handle large numbers of players better.

Full Changelog

🔧 General Updates

Added a Pumpkin HEV playermodel, created by Valve back in 1999.

Fixed an issue where the underwater death sound would not play.

Fixed an issue where Instagib-based gamemodes such as Snipers would cause increased network traffic.

Fixed an issue where the shield depleted sound would sometimes play in a gamemode that doesn't have Shield Regeneration enabled, such as HLDM.

Shield Regeneration logic has been completely rewritten to optimise network traffic. As stated before, we're constantly working to improve network optimisation and alleviate "reliable channel overflowed" disconnects in the game. If you're facing an issue, please do not hesitate to let us know.

Fixed an issue where the Custom Game Composer would cause the game to crash on Linux.

Miscallenous Linux-related fixes.

🎮 Gameplay

Fixed some CTF maps (e.g. Datacore) not having enough spawns, causing players to get stuck in each other.

🧩 Steam Integration