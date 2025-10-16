In this small update, the world of Lost Letter feels a little more alive.

People you research can now reply to your letters, ask questions, and even gift you golden seals.

We’ve also added a typing-based search system in the stamp collection, making it easier to find countries and complete your sets.

Menus now feature clearer explanations and a smoother, more interactive layout.

We’ve fixed save and performance issues, along with several bugs in the Roguelike mode, bringing extra polish to the experience.

And finally, the game no longer locks the mouse in windowed mode — freedom, even in the smallest details.

Hope you guys like it!