 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 20 October 2025 Build 20426403 Edited 20 October 2025 – 21:59:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The last updates of the recent weeks includes better graphics, better lighting, better inmersion, more run speed(like on the demo) performance and optimization dramatically increased, all dlc content now is free due to the price increase.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3241031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link