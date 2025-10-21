 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20426401 Edited 21 October 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We released a small patch fixing the Unity vulnerability issue, CVE-2025-59489.

  • Unity Editor update to 2022.3.67f2,

  • Security patch

Download is expected to be around 3.5 GB.

Changed files in this update

