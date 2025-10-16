 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20426369 Edited 16 October 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed broken firerate on Beluga cannon.

- Fixed wrong data entries in leaderboards extra data.

- Fixed wrong speed animation on high speed sprints.

- Added SFX on high speed sprints.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
