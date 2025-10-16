BugFix 08 (17.10.2025)



New

• Added stairs to the store (if you need to scan a high-level container).



Gameplay

• Fixed saving in-game time.



Interface

• Adjusted the text display in "learning" for better readability.

• Added hints to the loading screen.



Sounds

• Updated background sounds on the terminal.



Optimization and bugfixes

• Minor bugs have been fixed.

• Improved stability.



Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!



Tikam