BugFix 08 (17.10.2025)
New
• Added stairs to the store (if you need to scan a high-level container).
Gameplay
• Fixed saving in-game time.
Interface
• Adjusted the text display in "learning" for better readability.
• Added hints to the loading screen.
Sounds
• Updated background sounds on the terminal.
Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.
Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!
Tikam
Update 08 — A Ladder to Progress and +15 ways to become more effective
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update