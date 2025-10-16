 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20426348 Edited 16 October 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
BugFix 08 (17.10.2025)

New
• Added stairs to the store (if you need to scan a high-level container).

Gameplay
• Fixed saving in-game time.

Interface
• Adjusted the text display in "learning" for better readability.
• Added hints to the loading screen.

Sounds
• Updated background sounds on the terminal.

Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.

Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!

Tikam

