16 October 2025 Build 20426281 Edited 16 October 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Now enemy initial order goes from right to left in proportion to distance from Jinn (or whoever else is in the first party slot)! This gives even more strategic opportunity and technique potential!

Additionally, minor bug fix with the Next button text in battle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3089801
