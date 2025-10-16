Now enemy initial order goes from right to left in proportion to distance from Jinn (or whoever else is in the first party slot)! This gives even more strategic opportunity and technique potential!
Additionally, minor bug fix with the Next button text in battle.
Omni Blade v1.0.5 with Right-to-Left Enemy Ordering!
