16 October 2025 Build 20426279 Edited 16 October 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Overview

This week I worked on addressing some feedback the game has received since the first build, the text is hard to read. With this patch, I've finally worked on switching over the font for most of the text in the game. Feedback on the new font would be very much appreciated! Also, we have new art in for the player's mom and for Team Dream which is maybe my favourite character sprites so far.

Changes

- Updated font for almost all text in game
- Added new sprites for the player's mom and Team Dream

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3593791
  • Loading history…
