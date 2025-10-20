 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20426226
Update notes via Steam Community


Technical maintenance has been completed, and the servers are now available again.

The following changes were made during the maintenance:

📌 The "Pumpkin Nightmare" event has begun

Enjoy the game, heroes!

