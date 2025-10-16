This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The New Match Engine

I'm delighted to have the new PixiJS ME working in the game now, providing an actual 11 vs 11 on screen game for us to witness. It's still being tweaked & is not what I'd call "ready" for the big release yet, but I have got it in a place where I'm confident it will add value to players.

To try this out right click on the game in your library and you'll see this screen:

Head down to "Betas" and select from the drop down the matchengine branch: