21 October 2025 Build 20426217 Edited 21 October 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We released a small patch fixing the Unity vulnerability issue, CVE-2025-59489.

  • Unity Editor update to 2022.3.67f2,

  • Security patch

Download is expected to be around 3.3 GB.

Changed files in this update

