tons of work dedicated to improving the clashing art style



maps, characters, monsters, interface, and animations



move faster on roads, move slower through hills and trees



various small tweaks to adventure mechanics



updated the Eastpoint map with a proper exit



some new adventure mechanics



some NPC dialogue adjusted to mention new mechanics



reduced clutter for skill types and skill selection



improved signature skills (like Dance, Lore, Steal, etc)



new character based items (like for transforming Steal into Risk)



all characters with face graphics can now emote in dialogue



Dance: slight redesign in how dances are executed



Blue Magic: a lot of attention to smooth out Blue Magic



Werewolf: now synergizes with Blue Magic (skills learned through Blue Magic)



Boast: now taunts enemies and transforms into a pool of signature attacks while taunt is active



Scan/Lore: now reveals weaknesses and activates a visual health bar on the enemy



Guard: replaced by character unique abilities but can be used with certain items



Steal: has not been changed but has been given multiple upgrades through certain items



the first 3 "team skills" have been created. (similar to dual techs in Chrono Trigger)



team skills can be learned by doing things together with characters



team skills only show up in the menu if all required party members are present



improved turn-based mechanics for Damage Over Time and Healing Over Time



general performance improvements



new buff and debuff highlight indicators



new turn indicator



added new skills and attacks



updated battle backgrounds



new weather modifier "Windy" (combat effected by Rain, Wind, Indoors)



the Attack Chain has been split into Attack Chain and Magitech Chain



magitech skills are now learned through magitech devices and magitech gear



some magitech devices dedicated to skills, other dedicated to extending the chain



new magitech device "Link Learner" can scan linked devices to teach upgraded skills



new magitech device for linking upgrades directly to Attack Chain and Magitech Chain attacks



a few new monsters have been added into the game



blue magic abilities now show a blue magic symbol



updated icons that improve the clashing art style



updated windows for cleaner/sharper look



simple animated transitions



updated save/load screen



updated item screen



new gear slots (Weapon, Tech, Helm, Armor, Utility, Trinket, Trinket)



new magitech devices



new magitech mechanics



magitech skills updated to better differentiate from natural magic



new interactive skills mechanic (knowing one skill can effect another)



improved magitech UI



more types of linkable magitech and more types of tech device interaction



the nefarious bug that unequips a weapon's magitech after some fights has been tracked down and repaired



there was a missing file check that could get stuck in a loop that has been fixed



some typo and clip fixes



there are voice clips attached to the menu right now... there were voice clips attached to the ultimate skill attacks too but they got wiped with the database so I meant to get rid of the voices all together. Should they stay or should they go? (also voice clips at victory depending on party members present)



the combat system I had envisioned is coming together nicely so expect more improvements there



the last part of the overall Art Update is to get the maps themselves into a style more suited to the game so you can expect an overhaul to the tilesets coming up.



There will surely be some loose ends that I forgot to tie up. I had grown complacent during a slow period and was tinkering away at this major update when suddenly I realized there were players playing who needed some bug fixes. Since I was elbows deep in the project files, it wasn't as simple as just posting a bug fix.So I worked as quickly as I could to stabilize things and upload this update, along with many of the reported bug fixes. From here I can get back to quick hotfixes as needed. Lesson learned: Keep 3 project file copies. One for backup, one for current build, and one for larger updates.That being said, I apologize for the wait! Here's what you'll find in the latest major update:-------- weather manipulation mechanic (like Air Strike causing Wind)(this got pushed back due to database wipe... expect soon)There is probably more that I forgot to mention but this is the gist of it. As I am writing this, I am remembering that there are some things that I forgot to take out that I might leave in depending on feedback. Here's some of the stuff you'll see in the update that is still rather tenuous and may get changed or removed soon:There are also some things I wanted to do but didn't get around to yet because I wanted to get things stable for anyone who happens to be playing right now... but here's what I'm working on for the next update:Thank you to everyone who has helped make this game possible! I appreciate your support!