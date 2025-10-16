So I worked as quickly as I could to stabilize things and upload this update, along with many of the reported bug fixes. From here I can get back to quick hotfixes as needed. Lesson learned: Keep 3 project file copies. One for backup, one for current build, and one for larger updates.
That being said, I apologize for the wait! Here's what you'll find in the latest major update:
Art Style Overhaul
- tons of work dedicated to improving the clashing art style
- maps, characters, monsters, interface, and animations
---- NOTE: I have used AI tools to edit a lot of the artwork together towards a more unified style. The artwork is NOT generated by AI. All art in Neverspring Chronicles is the result of either my own work or the work of other independent artists who are paid, supported, and credited. Any and all use of AI is done through editing, not generation.
World map overhaul
- the clashing art style has been improved dramatically
- move faster on roads, move slower through hills and trees
Mapping Improvements
- various small tweaks to adventure mechanics
- the clashing art style has been improved
- updated the Eastpoint map with a proper exit
- some new adventure mechanics
- some NPC dialogue adjusted to mention new mechanics
Character Design Update
- the clashing art style has been improved dramatically
- reduced clutter for skill types and skill selection
- improved signature skills (like Dance, Lore, Steal, etc)
- new character based items (like for transforming Steal into Risk)
- all characters with face graphics can now emote in dialogue
- Dance: slight redesign in how dances are executed
- Blue Magic: a lot of attention to smooth out Blue Magic
- Werewolf: now synergizes with Blue Magic (skills learned through Blue Magic)
- Boast: now taunts enemies and transforms into a pool of signature attacks while taunt is active
- Scan/Lore: now reveals weaknesses and activates a visual health bar on the enemy
- Guard: replaced by character unique abilities but can be used with certain items
- Steal: has not been changed but has been given multiple upgrades through certain items
Team Skills
- the first 3 "team skills" have been created. (similar to dual techs in Chrono Trigger)
- team skills can be learned by doing things together with characters
- team skills only show up in the menu if all required party members are present
Combat System Update
- improved turn-based mechanics for Damage Over Time and Healing Over Time
- general performance improvements
- new buff and debuff highlight indicators
- new turn indicator
- added new skills and attacks
- updated battle backgrounds
- new weather modifier "Windy" (combat effected by Rain, Wind, Indoors)
---- weather manipulation mechanic (like Air Strike causing Wind)
(this got pushed back due to database wipe... expect soon)
Attack Chains & Magitech
- the Attack Chain has been split into Attack Chain and Magitech Chain
- magitech skills are now learned through magitech devices and magitech gear
- some magitech devices dedicated to skills, other dedicated to extending the chain
- new magitech device "Link Learner" can scan linked devices to teach upgraded skills
- new magitech device for linking upgrades directly to Attack Chain and Magitech Chain attacks
Monster Art Overhaul
- the clashing art style has been improved dramatically
- a few new monsters have been added into the game
- blue magic abilities now show a blue magic symbol
UI Overhaul
- updated icons that improve the clashing art style
- updated windows for cleaner/sharper look
- simple animated transitions
- updated save/load screen
- updated item screen
Gear and Magitech Overhaul
- new gear slots (Weapon, Tech, Helm, Armor, Utility, Trinket, Trinket)
- new magitech devices
- new magitech mechanics
- magitech skills updated to better differentiate from natural magic
- new interactive skills mechanic (knowing one skill can effect another)
- improved magitech UI
- more types of linkable magitech and more types of tech device interaction
Bug Fixes
- the nefarious bug that unequips a weapon's magitech after some fights has been tracked down and repaired
- there was a missing file check that could get stuck in a loop that has been fixed
- some typo and clip fixes
There is probably more that I forgot to mention but this is the gist of it. As I am writing this, I am remembering that there are some things that I forgot to take out that I might leave in depending on feedback. Here's some of the stuff you'll see in the update that is still rather tenuous and may get changed or removed soon:
Feedback Request
- there are voice clips attached to the menu right now... there were voice clips attached to the ultimate skill attacks too but they got wiped with the database so I meant to get rid of the voices all together. Should they stay or should they go? (also voice clips at victory depending on party members present)
There are also some things I wanted to do but didn't get around to yet because I wanted to get things stable for anyone who happens to be playing right now... but here's what I'm working on for the next update:
Still To Come
- the combat system I had envisioned is coming together nicely so expect more improvements there
- the last part of the overall Art Update is to get the maps themselves into a style more suited to the game so you can expect an overhaul to the tilesets coming up.
Thank you to everyone who has helped make this game possible! I appreciate your support!
Changed files in this update