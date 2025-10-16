 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20425918 Edited 16 October 2025 – 21:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween Defenders!

During this spooky season, Defender Bros will feature a limited time event that adds new unlockable skins, map changes and more. Start off the event by playing through the Garond Wastes, now with a new spooky vibe:

Instead of gifts, during this halloween event you will be collecting pumpkins around the map

After getting enough pumpkins you'll be receiving spooky rewards that are only unlockable during the halloween season!

Full List

  • New Vampire Hunter Skin

  • New Scarecrow Skin

  • New Skeleton Skin (with glowing eyes!)

  • 4 set of pumpkin Heads (one for each squad member)

  • New Zombie Dog Companion Unit Skin

  • Garond Wastes now with a spooky forest touch

  • Changes to the main menu environment to make it spookier

Next update will be huge for the game's balancing, so stay tuned! Thank you for being a part of this game's development and have a happy halloween!

