16 October 2025 Build 20425792 Edited 16 October 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes
  • 📺 CRT-setting - fixed a bug that caused the CRT setting to not appear in the settings menu

Changes
  • 🛷 Sled unlocking - The golden sled used for unlocking the sled can now spawn a little closer to the top of the mountain

Windows Depot 2943151
macOS Depot 2943152
