Changes
- Re-enabled Widow
- Added a random button on the map selection board
- Increased the chance to play against the Patient slightly so its more likely to experience the new ghost
- Updated Russian translation
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where holding a lamp charger and pressing right click can make your items go away (May have also happened with other items)
- Fixed a bug where Zay's dog can sometimes spawn inside the map
- Fixed a few spots where players can get stuck inside the Japanese map
- Fix for the Widow dragging into walls (please report if it keeps happening)
Changed files in this update