16 October 2025 Build 20425738 Edited 16 October 2025 – 21:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Re-enabled Widow
  • Added a random button on the map selection board
  • Increased the chance to play against the Patient slightly so its more likely to experience the new ghost
  • Updated Russian translation


Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where holding a lamp charger and pressing right click can make your items go away (May have also happened with other items)
  • Fixed a bug where Zay's dog can sometimes spawn inside the map
  • Fixed a few spots where players can get stuck inside the Japanese map
  • Fix for the Widow dragging into walls (please report if it keeps happening)

