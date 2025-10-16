 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20425669 Edited 16 October 2025 – 22:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with Pathfinding for Battler Transitions.

  • Improved (Fixed an issue) with Falling/Idle animations.

Changed files in this update

