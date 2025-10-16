Changes in Staff Manager:

All girls have one or two secondary jobs in addition to their primary job.To make it easier to change jobs, it is possible to change a girl's job through Staff Manager without having to resign and re-interview for another job.A small but very important change concerns changing jobs for dancers and hookers. Namely, these two jobs require the girl to pass an entrance exam, and it has now been made so that before changing jobs, the girl must pass the entrance exam for a specific job.This change only applies to girls who have not yet passed the entrance exam for a specific job. Once they have passed the entrance exam, later career changes are possible directly through Staff Manager without the need for an additional entrance exam.Another important change: Job Market and Staff Manager cannot have a job interview and/or entrance exam scheduled at the same time. If you schedule a job interview through Job Market, then it is not possible to use the job change option and schedule an entrance exam through Staff Manager. The same applies the other way around: if you schedule an entrance exam through Staff Manager, then it is not possible to use Job Market. In both cases, the job interview or entrance exam will take place on the first following business day. Changing jobs that do not require an entrance exam, or girls who have already passed the entrance exam, is still possible through Staff Manager, regardless of Job Market.Examples of Staff Manager changes...