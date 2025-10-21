Greetings Reagents,

A new update is upon us, and this time, no one's safe... Take a stab at our new permanent Experimental Therapy, the Invasion Game Mode, letting real Reagents slip into your Trials as knife-wielding Imposters.

You’ll also find two new MK-Challenges, a return to Program Geister with a new Limited-Time Catalog, to go along with it, and an in-game Store to browse exclusive outfits, DLC packs, and items from past Event Catalogs.

Don’t miss the Twitch Drops running until November 18, featuring exclusive rewards to keep your Reagent looking deadly sharp. 🔪

This update includes

Introducing INVASION game mode

New Limited-Time Event: Geister 2025

New Limited-Time Catalog: Geister 2025

New MK-Challenge: Beguile the Children

New MK-Challenge: Investigate the Minotaur

Introducing Featured Trial Maker Creations

New Twitch Drops Special Event

Revamp of Catalogs Screen

Introducing In-Game Store

Many additions, fixes, and balancing changes

Invasion Game Mode

Murkoff is proud to unveil a permanent new Experimental Therapy in The Outlast Trials: INVASION.

Invasion invites Reagents to take the role of Imposters, donning a mask to imitate a fellow Reagent, and wielding a knife to increase and then end their suffering. Show us your commitment to the therapy; show us your loyalty to the Murkoff Corporation. Whichever end of the knife you're on, we're all getting better together.

This Special Therapy pits groups of Reagents against their most ruthless threat yet: player-controlled Imposters. As with any Murkoff therapy, INVASION is in constant evolution, and your feedback will help shape its evolution.

Roles

REAGENT: Complete Trials with a risk of being invaded by player Imposters. All your items and Rigs work against the Imposters. Your goal is to survive and complete the Trial.

IMPOSTER: Invade Trials as an Imposter and kill the Reagents. You perfectly mimic the appearance of a Reagent present in the Trial. Your goal is to kill all the Reagents before they finish the Trial.

Access to Invasion

Invasion will be a new permanent Game Mode that is available through the Terminal in the Sleep Room. You will be able to choose the role of a Reagent or Imposter, or select the “RANDOM” option and receive bonus XP.

After each match, you and your team will be placed into a new Trial with your roles swapped. The Invasion Experimental Therapy supports solo play and groups of 2, 3, or 4 players.

Imposter Deployment

Not all Imposters are deployed at once. Some hunt while others monitor via surveillance cameras.

The number of deployed Imposters scales with the number of Reagents in the Trial: 1–2 Reagents = 1 Imposter deployed at once. 3–4 Reagents = 2 Imposters deployed at once.

When an Imposter returns to the Insertion Gate or dies, the next one in line is deployed.

The rotation continues until all Imposters run out of lives, the Trial ends or all Reagents are killed.

While Imposters wait for their turn to invade, they can use the surveillance cameras to gather intel for their team.

Imposters have 3 lives each and are susceptible to Reagents attacks, Prime Assets and certain Ex-Pops.

Imposters deployment periods are timed, make sure you get back to an Insertion Gate or you will be shocked to death.

All Imposters are unleashed once Reagents complete the final objective and must escape the Trial.

Imposters hear the voice of their victim when they kill. (It can be turned off in the Pause menu)

Progression & Difficulty

Invasion difficulty scales as you play: Early runs will feature fewer Trial options and no Ex-Pop Specialists. As you progress and play more of the Invasion Experimental Therapy, more Trials will be added to the pool and Ex-Pop Specialists will be deployed. The scaling is: 1-10 matches: Minimal pool of Trials (~3). 11-50 matches: Limited pool of Trials (~20). 50+ matches: All Trials (40+) and Specialist Ex-Pops are deployed during the Trials.



Matchmaking

When playing as an Imposter, matchmaking prioritizes invading Reagents playing Trials from the Invasion program.

If none are available, it expands to invading Trials from other programs (Genesis, Events, or Routine Therapies).

You can also directly Invade friends in Trials via the friends list (requires Therapy Level 30 and privacy settings enabled).

Imposters cannot invade players in Escalation Therapy or Trial Maker.

Invasion matchmaking will use your current group when searching for a game. Be sure to assemble your team before queuing for a Trial by using the Group Finder.

Invasion Tasks

A new category of Invasion specific Tasks have been added.

New Invasion Tasks can also appear in the pool of random daily Tasks.

Global Invasion and Invasion with Friends: Privacy Settings

Unlocked at Therapy Level 30: Any Trial you play (Genesis, Limited-Time Event, Routine Therapies) can now be invaded by Imposters.

When reaching Level 30, you’ll be prompted to enable or disable this feature.

You can always change this setting in the PRIVACY SETTINGS screen.

Friends can directly invade your Trial while you play as a Reagent if your Trial Privacy settings are set to allow Invasion by friends.

Your Invasion Trial Privacy and Group Privacy settings can be changed anytime in PRIVACY OPTIONS (via Terminal or Pause menu).

Invasions are not guaranteed - they remain an unpredictable surprise.

Feedback

This Experimental Therapy is in constant evolution, you can send your feedback via the following survey.

Imposter Chems

Imposters can be enhanced, just like Reagents. Visit Barlow the Pharmacist in the Sleep Room to acquire upgrades for your Imposter role.

List of Imposter Chems:

Imitate : Carry a fake item to pretend you are a true Reagent.

Slash : Reduce cooldown after a successful slash.

Stab : Faster preparation to stab to kill. (charge time reduced)

Stalk : Move faster while preparing a stab. (while charging)

Brutalize : Complete stab faster with less struggle time.

Retreat : Extend time to return to insertion gates.

Lurk : Increase range of attack from within a hidespot.

Pursuit : Increase running speed.

Evasion : Press crouch while running to slide.

Breach : Break through blocked doors with less hits, and it consumes no stamina.

Vault: Climbs and jump-overs consume less stamina.

New MK-Challenge: BEGUILE THE CHILDREN

The television screen is the retina of the mind’s eye, where anything is true and everything is possible, especially when the audience cannot see the tools that are shaping their mind. Take control of the broadcast, reshape the subliminal message, and we will let you out.

New MK-Challenge: INVESTIGATE THE MINOTAUR

Corporate power and dynastic wealth are the cornerstone of free societies, but only so long as extracurricular activities can be kept quiet. Once private hobbies become public scandal, the guilty must be exposed and destroyed so more tedious dynasties can be put in place. Find the evidence of the Buffalo Minotaur’s crimes, bring it to the press, and we will let you out.

New Limited-Time Event: GEISTER

Program Geister is an experiment in convergent hallucinatory therapy designed to amplify unforeseen side effects of the Trials. Surviving subjects can expect prolonged psychological harm.

Experience the event by playing Trials in the program Geister.

Earn Event Tokens by completing Trials and Geister Tasks.

Program Geister Variators: EXTRACT ORGAN SAMPLES. Find deceased reagents and extract organ samples for analysis. HALLUCINATIONS? Side effects, trauma or something else? MORE IMPOSTERS. More NPC imposters in the Trial. NO PLAYER NAMES. Player names are hidden. (Intensive and Psychosurgery) ENRAGED ENEMIES. Enemies are on high alert! (Intensive and Psychosurgery)

Event Schedule: Part 1 will take place from October 21 @ 10am ET - November 4 @ 9:59am ET Part 2 will take place from November 4 @ 10am ET - November 18 @9:59am ET



New Limited-Time Catalog: GEISTER

A brand new Event Catalog is available for the duration of the Geister Limited-Time event.

Players can spend their acquired Geister Tokens in the Limited-Time Catalog to unlock exclusive cosmetics from the Geister 2025 Catalog.

The Geister Catalog access is free to all players for the duration of the event. All unspent Event Tokens will be lost after November 18 at 9:59am ET.

Once the 2025 Geister Event ends the Catalog will be vaulted. The 2025 Geister Catalog will be available in the Murkoff Store at a later date. You will be able to unlock the Catalog with Murkoff Coins, and its price will be balaced depending how far you progressed into it.

Introducing Featured Trial Makers

The Therapy Selection screen now showcases community-made Trials, crafted with the Trial Maker.

A new creation is featured every 24 hours.

Think your design has what it takes? Submit your Trials through this form for a chance to see them featured in-game for all Reagents to experience!

Twitch Drops Special Event

Link your account to Twitch and earn exclusive rewards by watching participating content creators.

The linking process is available directly from the Main Menu. Full details for how to connect your Twitch account to The Outlast Trials, here.

Once your Twitch account is linked, start watching The Outlast Trials streams to obtain exclusive cosmetic items which will be rewarded automatically once you reach the watch times. Keep track of your progress in your Twitch Drops Inventory



Introducing In-Game Store

Murkoff hears your demands. We are introducing a new in-game shop where Reagents can purchase exclusive outfits, DLC packs, and Catalogs from past events.

Blackmarket : Explore a selection of brand-new outfits.

Catalogs Collection : Browse Deluxe Catalogs and revisit those from past Limited-Time Events. The unlock cost of past Event Catalogs available in the Store is adjusted based on your progress of that specific Catalog. For example, Catalogs will be priced lower if you already unlocked a portion of it when the Event was live. Event Catalogs will eventually be added to the Store after their run ends. They will be free for the duration of the event, and will be purchasable once they are introduced in the Store.

DLCs : Access all available downloadable content packs.

Daily Murkoff Box : Receive a free random reward daily simply for visiting the store.

Murkoff Coins : Purchase the Murkoff Coins currency to spend in the Store.

Free Gift with first purchase : Receive an exclusive outfit with your first purchase of Murkoff Coins.

The store will be updated regularly with new items, promotions and more!

To celebrate the opening of the shop, every Reagent will receive 500 Murkoff Coins to spend on whatever their heart desires!

Catalogs Screen Revamp

The Catalogs screen has been revamped and now features:

Current Event Catalog (Geister)

Current Season Catalog (Project Diarchy)

Pinned Catalog of your choice (optional)

Access to the Catalogs Collection

You can pin any Catalog from to Catalogs Collection to make it stick to the main Catalogs screen for quick access.

Additions/Fixes/Balancing

Added new Evidence Documents for Geister and Invasion.

Easy Anti-Cheat is introduced along with this update in order to combat potential exploits and cheats in our game, and to aim for a fair competitive environment for all our players.

The “Kill the Snitch” Trial on Introductory difficulty has been completely reworked with a new, beginner-friendly flow.

With the addition of the Imposter Chems, the 100 Therapy Levels are not enough to unlock every Prescription, Chem, Rig, Rig Upgrade, and Amp in a single run. Choose carefully as you shape your loadout - or Relapse as many times as needed to eventually assemble the complete arsenal.

Therapy Selection Screen: Reworked to better support new features.

Solo Rebirth: Added Mirror variator in Solo Rebirth (Mansion) (occurs randomly).

Rebirth Rewards: Now grants 10,000 XP / 100 Stamps (previously 500 XP / 50 Stamps).

J ammer Rig: Hack duration for Ex-Pop Specialists adjusted to 5s (base) / 4s (upgraded) (previously 6s / 5s).

All unpurchased items won’t appear in the customization menu anymore. They can be accessed via the new In-game Store instead.

Performance XP: Fixed an issue where some actions did not grant the correct amount of XP.

Murkoff Mines present in the Trials will have a different visual aspect based on their effect (Fire, Cold, Explosive).

Adjusted the Social Menu main screen to display drop down menu instead of sending quick invites.

The option to INVADE a friend is part of this dropdown menu. A knife icon is displayed next to their name if their Trial is invadable.

Fixed a bug where NPC Imposters would not move after spawning.

Added “Push to Mute” voice activation option in the audio settings.

Known Issues

As this is the launch of a completely new mode, matchmaking may not be optimal for everyone at first. We’ll be closely monitoring the rollout and making adjustments as quickly as possible to ensure a great experience for all players, but you can expect a few small hiccups along the way!

Murkoff is always listening! Tell us what you think of Invasion Mode and the new update. Join our Discord to share feedback, report issues, or open a support ticket for direct help from our team. You can also share your general feedback, or feedback on the new Invasion Experimental Therapy.



Thank you for your continued support and for braving the Trials with us. See you in the Sleep Room, Reagents!

Team RB