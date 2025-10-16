 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20425527
🚀 Developer Update – Apology and Launch Details

Hey everyone,

We sincerely apologize for the issues some of you experienced with the Eleven Demo. Those bugs have been fixed, and the demo is now fully functional—you can jump in today.

To make up for the inconvenience, we’re launching with a 40% discount:
$14.99 → $8.99 at release.

Expected Launch time: Tomorrow at 11:00 AM EDT

Thanks for your patience, reports, and support — it means everything to us.
See you in the arena, pilots. 🛰️

Make sure to report bugs and another fixes under our community page or under this post, we are a small team so things may not be polished.

— The Eleven Team

