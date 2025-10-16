Untied Keyboard Input From The Framerate.
Overhauled The Software Graphics Backend, Partially Adding SDL3 Support (Disabled For Now).
The Graphics Engine Now Benchmarked To Go From ~140FPS, To ~890FPS.
v1.1.4 - The Performant Update
