Major 16 October 2025 Build 20425480 Edited 16 October 2025 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Untied Keyboard Input From The Framerate.

  • Overhauled The Software Graphics Backend, Partially Adding SDL3 Support (Disabled For Now).

  • The Graphics Engine Now Benchmarked To Go From ~140FPS, To ~890FPS.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3740121
Windows 64-bit Depot 3740124
