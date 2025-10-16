 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20425402 Edited 17 October 2025 – 15:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Word Warriors,

We love how much everyone has enjoyed Bumbly's Rockin' Adventure. So we have decided to keep it around just a little longer at least until we can release all of these upcoming common themes.

B.R.A. will hang out until November 10th at 5pm EST.

We have also cleared up our "Join Discord" Button on the main menu and added a very simple bug reporting feature to the escape menu. PLEASE use this or Discord to report any bugs you may be encountering and we will fix them ASAP.

Thanks gang!

~Boltz Entertainment

Changed files in this update

macOS English Depot 2477652
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link