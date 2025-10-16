Hey Word Warriors,

We love how much everyone has enjoyed Bumbly's Rockin' Adventure. So we have decided to keep it around just a little longer at least until we can release all of these upcoming common themes.



B.R.A. will hang out until November 10th at 5pm EST.



We have also cleared up our "Join Discord" Button on the main menu and added a very simple bug reporting feature to the escape menu. PLEASE use this or Discord to report any bugs you may be encountering and we will fix them ASAP.



Thanks gang!

~Boltz Entertainment