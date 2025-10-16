 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum HELLDIVERS™ 2 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20425345 Edited 16 October 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.1.3.j Hotfix

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the draggable launch line causing crashes and soft locks.

  • Fixed several issues with the harpoon causing crashes and soft locks.

  • Fixed a tutorial issue causing the game to soft lock if you failed the step to raise your orbit.

  • Fixed items cost in factories being 0.

  • Prevent sales of upgrades in shops that cannot be equipped to the player ship (i.e. the shop won’t let you purchase an kinetic damage upgrade if you only have lasers now)

  • The Bounty Hunter ability will no longer award currency for missile and satellite kills.

  • Fixed an issue causing module upgrades purchased from shops to not be usable.

Balance

  • Increased level up XP requirements.

Known Issues

  • Something can cause harpooned items to not be loaded into the ship correctly, causing the item to push the ship around.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3320851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link