Fixed an issue with the draggable launch line causing crashes and soft locks.

Fixed several issues with the harpoon causing crashes and soft locks.

Fixed a tutorial issue causing the game to soft lock if you failed the step to raise your orbit.

Fixed items cost in factories being 0.

Prevent sales of upgrades in shops that cannot be equipped to the player ship (i.e. the shop won’t let you purchase an kinetic damage upgrade if you only have lasers now)

The Bounty Hunter ability will no longer award currency for missile and satellite kills.