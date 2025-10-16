Smaller patch focusing on fixes and improvements
Changes
Chat input text persists when changing maps
Reduced smoke duration from 30s to 15s
Smoke will dissipate faster
Improved bot AI
Bots try to avoid walking off of deadly edges
Bots try to keep their distance a bit more and are less likely to get right up in your face
If more than one player is visible bots will switch their focus to the closest player
Reduced the probability that bots will use melee and throwable items
Fixes
Electric unicycle is visible through other players in selfie camera
Control tips don’t localize when changing your language mid-game
Player character animation state issues
Capture point states are not correct when joining mid-game
Bots are able to see through smoke if they’re standing in it
New player connecting does not always join the team with the most bots (Least real players)
