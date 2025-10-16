 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20425311 Edited 16 October 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Smaller patch focusing on fixes and improvements

Changes

  • Chat input text persists when changing maps

  • Reduced smoke duration from 30s to 15s

  • Smoke will dissipate faster

  • Improved bot AI

    • Bots try to avoid walking off of deadly edges

    • Bots try to keep their distance a bit more and are less likely to get right up in your face

    • If more than one player is visible bots will switch their focus to the closest player

    • Reduced the probability that bots will use melee and throwable items

Fixes

  • Electric unicycle is visible through other players in selfie camera

  • Control tips don’t localize when changing your language mid-game

  • Player character animation state issues

  • Capture point states are not correct when joining mid-game

  • Bots are able to see through smoke if they’re standing in it

  • New player connecting does not always join the team with the most bots (Least real players)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2265641
