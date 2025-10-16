Added
- Items on ground above white quality now have a shine for better visibility. Also icons turned to looks like they're laying
- Experience bar above your main panel for visibility
Changed
- Various low-level weapons were buffed in damage to start with at least 3 damage (with exception of wands)
- Low-level jewelry with zero benefits won't drop anymore at common (white) quality. It will be replaced with other gear with at least some stat on them.
- Better description for [Power Strike]
- Cast speed stat was moved from addition stats to main (other values had to free some space)
Fixed
- Issue swapping combat mode after dragging skills between different panel buttons
- Issue caused by block register when player is dying
- Renamed "Blacksmither" -> "Blacksmith" together with his gear pieces. Various names fixes
