Added

- Items on ground above white quality now have a shine for better visibility. Also icons turned to looks like they're laying

- Experience bar above your main panel for visibility

Changed

- Various low-level weapons were buffed in damage to start with at least 3 damage (with exception of wands)

- Low-level jewelry with zero benefits won't drop anymore at common (white) quality. It will be replaced with other gear with at least some stat on them.

- Better description for [Power Strike]

- Cast speed stat was moved from addition stats to main (other values had to free some space)

Fixed

- Issue swapping combat mode after dragging skills between different panel buttons

- Issue caused by block register when player is dying

- Renamed "Blacksmither" -> "Blacksmith" together with his gear pieces. Various names fixes