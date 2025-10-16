Added

Added a cutscene to explain where players can find hardwood.

Modifications and Improvements

Bronze and higher-tier tools no longer appear unless the player has learned how to upgrade their tools.

Updated the description of the Iron Axe.

Bug Fixes

Animazon category notifications are now working again.

Applied Unity Engine's fix to security vulnerability on PC.

