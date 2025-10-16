 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum HELLDIVERS™ 2 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20425224 Edited 16 October 2025 – 22:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added a cutscene to explain where players can find hardwood.

Modifications and Improvements

  • Bronze and higher-tier tools no longer appear unless the player has learned how to upgrade their tools.

  • Updated the description of the Iron Axe.

Bug Fixes

  • Animazon category notifications are now working again.

  • Applied Unity Engine's fix to security vulnerability on PC.

If you encounter any problems, please report them on our Discord.

Don't hesitate to follow us on our different social media:
Discord - Twitter - Facebook - Bluesky

Sarah & Gabriel
Misstic Studio

Changed files in this update

Depot 1931991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link