Major 16 October 2025 Build 20425149
Update notes via Steam Community

Big thanks to everyone who has played the game, left reviews, and shared their feedback on Discord — your input has been invaluable.

I’ve listened carefully to all your suggestions and tried to incorporate as many as possible into this big update. This version focuses heavily on readability and visibility, giving players more information at a glance and improving the overall user interface.

Version 0.2.0 – Game Update (Demo Coming Soon)

The game update is ready now, and the demo will be available in a few hours.

Bugfixes

  • Overall fixes and improvements across the game to make everything run smoother.

Improvements

  • Battle Preparation UI: Completely overhauled — now shows each general’s perks, stats, and starting army equipment clearly.

  • Inventory, Unit Management, and War Doctrine: Combined into a single panel with tab buttons for easier navigation.

  • Stats Panel: Improved equipment display — each slot now clearly shows its dedicated placement (head, primary weapon, secondary weapon, etc.).

  • Items that cannot be equipped by specific units are now dimmed for clarity.

  • Added outliner for damage text output for better readability in battle.

  • Improved overall UI layout for smoother, more intuitive interactions.

Balance

  • Horse units can now equip shields and two-handed weapons, increasing their versatility in battle.


