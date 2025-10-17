 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20425066 Edited 17 October 2025 – 06:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Balanced the final quest
  • Improved the visual behavior of water wheels from upgrades
  • Minor trade changes (UI, Trade Deals)
  • UI scaling fixes
  • Visual tweaks to the gods relationship tree


Fixed

  • Fixed NPCs freezing in houses
  • Fixed lingering warnings after using water wheels
  • Fixed game hang after loading a city (if the issue still occurs, please contact us)
  • Fixed a crash related to the epidemic
  • Fixed incorrect display of needs satisfaction in houses
  • Fixed an issue with clicking the coal switch from the upgrade in a production building


Note!

  • If the game fails to start after the update, the most common cause is an error while downloading content. The solution is to verify the game files in the Steam app.

