Improvements
- Balanced the final quest
- Improved the visual behavior of water wheels from upgrades
- Minor trade changes (UI, Trade Deals)
- UI scaling fixes
- Visual tweaks to the gods relationship tree
Fixed
- Fixed NPCs freezing in houses
- Fixed lingering warnings after using water wheels
- Fixed game hang after loading a city (if the issue still occurs, please contact us)
- Fixed a crash related to the epidemic
- Fixed incorrect display of needs satisfaction in houses
- Fixed an issue with clicking the coal switch from the upgrade in a production building
Note!
- If the game fails to start after the update, the most common cause is an error while downloading content. The solution is to verify the game files in the Steam app.
