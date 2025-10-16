 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum HELLDIVERS™ 2 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20425002 Edited 16 October 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Spankrs! I normally try not to do two updates and be annoying, but there were a few things that needed to be fixed!

  • Did a workaround fix for New Perspective collectable bug,

  • Disabled hidden VR settings that may be turning on VR software on launch,

  • Updated the Newsletter signup to send the special level in the first email,

  • Added ability to slap koi fish. They double their speed. There is no upper limit to the amount of times,

  • Updated Fathers ring in Desp_7 to break properly,

  • Added a spotlight effect on Spunk in the good ending,

  • Fixed typo in World_News,

  • fixed a bug where you could spawn infinite waves in the tower defense section,

  • Updated the end of The_Gauntlet to undo the FOV change,

  • Replaced all Iron maidens with an interactive version,

  • Fixed incorrect collisions for tapestries in Busted,

  • Added secret waterfall secret,

  • Fixed a bug where walking into health doesn't pick it up like hitting it does

Changed files in this update

Depot 2727661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link