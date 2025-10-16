Hey Spankrs! I normally try not to do two updates and be annoying, but there were a few things that needed to be fixed!

Did a workaround fix for New Perspective collectable bug,

Disabled hidden VR settings that may be turning on VR software on launch,

Updated the Newsletter signup to send the special level in the first email,

Added ability to slap koi fish. They double their speed. There is no upper limit to the amount of times,

Updated Fathers ring in Desp_7 to break properly,

Added a spotlight effect on Spunk in the good ending,

Fixed typo in World_News,

fixed a bug where you could spawn infinite waves in the tower defense section,

Updated the end of The_Gauntlet to undo the FOV change,

Replaced all Iron maidens with an interactive version,

Fixed incorrect collisions for tapestries in Busted,

Added secret waterfall secret,