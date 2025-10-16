SOCIAL REFACTOR
We’re now hard at work refactoring all social features including friends and parties. With this update, we’ve fixed a lot of issues with adding and removing friends. You can now reliably add friends by clicking on their name in the scoreboard, searching their name, or clicking on them in the recently played tab. Player profiles are also fixed with player stats and profile pictures showing more reliably. In upcoming updates you’ll see major improvements coming to parties, player presence, and more.
KILLHOUSE
Alongside other improvements to the tutorial, we’re now introducing a brand new timed mini-game: the Killhouse. This timed mode includes global leaderboards for the fastest times with all firearms in VAIL. The mode will be introduced at the end of the tutorial for new players to get comfortable with shooting and movement together, but can be revisited at anytime with the new “Tutorials” button in “Play” page of the tablet. Try it now and top the leaderboards early!
EXTRACTION ALPHA
Added Nanobot Healing Sprays, currently equippable as a tactical. To use the healing spray, shake until the progress bar is full and then spray anywhere on yourself or a teammate. We still have a lot of polish to do here, particularly on sound effects and the charging interaction, and we’ll be adding more variants in the future.
Added a new mesh for shields
Added over 100 enemy spawns throughout Reyn
Tuned the fire rate, movement speed, and other variables on both enemy types
Fixed bots not respecting line of sight
Fixed bots shooting dead bodies
Fixed not being able to kill bots with a knife
Added textures to the two Angel enemy variants
Adjusted the size of some loot items
Added 20 new loot items
Adjusted loot spawn lists
Increased the price of all sights
Updated misc. UI related to Extraction
Added a new mesh for extraction points — more improvements, particularly with SFX and VFX, coming soon
Reduced the time players are allowed to backfill into existing matches
Backpacks are now visible on players’ backs
Fixed loadout items brought into a match counting towards EXA Looted leaderboard
Reyn - massive visual improvements to power plant and other nearby areas
Reyn - fixed some player spawns being inside walls or floating
Reyn - adjusted the blockout in Lab
Reyn - added new “Crash Site” point of interest on the beach with loot spawns
GENERAL CHANGES
Fixed deafening not working with positional voice chat
Fixed voice chat not initializing properly for new users on Quest after accepting microphone permissions
Made the STF-12 slightly easier to push forward
Adjusted how some assets are packaged, which should reduce future patch downloaded sizes and potentially fix some crashes
Add a “My Rank” filter to see your position in the leaderboards
Fixed hole in the Colonist mesh behind the ears
Tutorial - matchmaking prompts now start over from “open tablet” if you close the tablet early
Tutorial - players are now prompted to reload each weapon 3 times
Tutorial - fixed map exits
Tutorial - fixed going to tutorial on new install if you’ve already completed it
Fixes for voice chat related crashes
Misc. server optimizations
Misc. map optimizations and cleanup
Changed files in this update