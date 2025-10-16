SOCIAL REFACTOR

We’re now hard at work refactoring all social features including friends and parties. With this update, we’ve fixed a lot of issues with adding and removing friends. You can now reliably add friends by clicking on their name in the scoreboard, searching their name, or clicking on them in the recently played tab. Player profiles are also fixed with player stats and profile pictures showing more reliably. In upcoming updates you’ll see major improvements coming to parties, player presence, and more.

KILLHOUSE

Alongside other improvements to the tutorial, we’re now introducing a brand new timed mini-game: the Killhouse. This timed mode includes global leaderboards for the fastest times with all firearms in VAIL. The mode will be introduced at the end of the tutorial for new players to get comfortable with shooting and movement together, but can be revisited at anytime with the new “Tutorials” button in “Play” page of the tablet. Try it now and top the leaderboards early!

EXTRACTION ALPHA

Added Nanobot Healing Sprays, currently equippable as a tactical. To use the healing spray, shake until the progress bar is full and then spray anywhere on yourself or a teammate. We still have a lot of polish to do here, particularly on sound effects and the charging interaction, and we’ll be adding more variants in the future.

Added a new mesh for shields

Added over 100 enemy spawns throughout Reyn

Tuned the fire rate, movement speed, and other variables on both enemy types

Fixed bots not respecting line of sight

Fixed bots shooting dead bodies

Fixed not being able to kill bots with a knife

Added textures to the two Angel enemy variants

Adjusted the size of some loot items

Added 20 new loot items

Adjusted loot spawn lists

Increased the price of all sights

Updated misc. UI related to Extraction

Added a new mesh for extraction points — more improvements, particularly with SFX and VFX, coming soon

Reduced the time players are allowed to backfill into existing matches

Backpacks are now visible on players’ backs

Fixed loadout items brought into a match counting towards EXA Looted leaderboard

Reyn - massive visual improvements to power plant and other nearby areas

Reyn - fixed some player spawns being inside walls or floating

Reyn - adjusted the blockout in Lab

Reyn - added new “Crash Site” point of interest on the beach with loot spawns

GENERAL CHANGES

Fixed deafening not working with positional voice chat

Fixed voice chat not initializing properly for new users on Quest after accepting microphone permissions

Made the STF-12 slightly easier to push forward

Adjusted how some assets are packaged, which should reduce future patch downloaded sizes and potentially fix some crashes

Add a “My Rank” filter to see your position in the leaderboards

Fixed hole in the Colonist mesh behind the ears

Tutorial - matchmaking prompts now start over from “open tablet” if you close the tablet early

Tutorial - players are now prompted to reload each weapon 3 times

Tutorial - fixed map exits

Tutorial - fixed going to tutorial on new install if you’ve already completed it

Fixes for voice chat related crashes

Misc. server optimizations

Misc. map optimizations and cleanup

AEXLAB

