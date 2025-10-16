 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20424905 Edited 16 October 2025 – 20:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SOCIAL REFACTOR

We’re now hard at work refactoring all social features including friends and parties. With this update, we’ve fixed a lot of issues with adding and removing friends. You can now reliably add friends by clicking on their name in the scoreboard, searching their name, or clicking on them in the recently played tab. Player profiles are also fixed with player stats and profile pictures showing more reliably. In upcoming updates you’ll see major improvements coming to parties, player presence, and more.

KILLHOUSE

Alongside other improvements to the tutorial, we’re now introducing a brand new timed mini-game: the Killhouse. This timed mode includes global leaderboards for the fastest times with all firearms in VAIL. The mode will be introduced at the end of the tutorial for new players to get comfortable with shooting and movement together, but can be revisited at anytime with the new “Tutorials” button in “Play” page of the tablet. Try it now and top the leaderboards early!

EXTRACTION ALPHA

  • Added Nanobot Healing Sprays, currently equippable as a tactical. To use the healing spray, shake until the progress bar is full and then spray anywhere on yourself or a teammate. We still have a lot of polish to do here, particularly on sound effects and the charging interaction, and we’ll be adding more variants in the future.

  • Added a new mesh for shields

  • Added over 100 enemy spawns throughout Reyn

  • Tuned the fire rate, movement speed, and other variables on both enemy types

  • Fixed bots not respecting line of sight

  • Fixed bots shooting dead bodies

  • Fixed not being able to kill bots with a knife

  • Added textures to the two Angel enemy variants

  • Adjusted the size of some loot items

  • Added 20 new loot items

  • Adjusted loot spawn lists

  • Increased the price of all sights

  • Updated misc. UI related to Extraction

  • Added a new mesh for extraction points — more improvements, particularly with SFX and VFX, coming soon

  • Reduced the time players are allowed to backfill into existing matches

  • Backpacks are now visible on players’ backs

  • Fixed loadout items brought into a match counting towards EXA Looted leaderboard

  • Reyn - massive visual improvements to power plant and other nearby areas

  • Reyn - fixed some player spawns being inside walls or floating

  • Reyn - adjusted the blockout in Lab

  • Reyn - added new “Crash Site” point of interest on the beach with loot spawns

GENERAL CHANGES

  • Fixed deafening not working with positional voice chat

  • Fixed voice chat not initializing properly for new users on Quest after accepting microphone permissions

  • Made the STF-12 slightly easier to push forward

  • Adjusted how some assets are packaged, which should reduce future patch downloaded sizes and potentially fix some crashes

  • Add a “My Rank” filter to see your position in the leaderboards

  • Fixed hole in the Colonist mesh behind the ears

  • Tutorial - matchmaking prompts now start over from “open tablet” if you close the tablet early

  • Tutorial - players are now prompted to reload each weapon 3 times

  • Tutorial - fixed map exits

  • Tutorial - fixed going to tutorial on new install if you’ve already completed it

  • Fixes for voice chat related crashes

  • Misc. server optimizations

  • Misc. map optimizations and cleanup

AEXLAB

