This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Space Impossible V1.0 Pre-Release 4 is now available. Reminder what this means: As we gear up for the official Space Impossible 1.0 release, we are done with BETAs, and instead proceeding with rolling Pre-Releases as additional content, gameplay tweaks and fixes roll out at an increased rate compared to the ALPHA and BETA release schedule.



Update Notes

Pre-Release 4 adds a new faction, the Seti Rimanoo, brings a large economy price overhaul, trader loot table changes, new weapons, engines and tiles, a few player requested changes including a "wait don't kill me!" Problem hail option, a new font renderer and of course, some bug fixes.

The Seti Rimanoo

This new faction, the Seti Rimanoo, are an intelligent, belligerent and wandering fleet of space insects. They can be found wandering the stars, attacking and gathering resources as their swarm drifts throughout the galaxy. They offer some new challenges in their roving fleets, and more importantly, some distinct and new engines, Thermionic Engines, and two new weapons, the Skitterblade and Energy Blastors. Additionally, they also have a unique transparent tile type that can be acquired by enterprising players for some distinct design choices.

Economy Balancing

The game has received a broad pass on the economy, with nearly every item and component having its price adjusted. Traders trade/loot tables have also been updated to make them better sources of buying and selling (or plundering). Trade ships have been updated to have more choices, and now scale on a poor<->rich scale, altering them in a way to make them potentially fat chickens to be plucked (but not game breakingly fat). Fabricator availability and use pricing has been adjusted too.

UI Improvements

There have been a number of UI changes/fixes, but the largest is that the font renderer has been changed and non latin or cyrillic characters should now be supported.

How To Access



If you would like to check out this pre-release build all the usual things apply, it will have problems (some of which we know about) and universes created may not be compatible with the final release. Let us know your thoughts via the forums or on our discord.



If you still wish to give it a try check out all the changes and details here : https://steamcommunity.com/app/416240/discussions/36/605296111014491851/

and how to access it here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/416240/discussions/36/596277840826153665/





Details

NOTE: Changes marked with 📡 were inspired by feedback or bugs found by the community!

Additions

Added The Seti Rimanoo

Added new engines, Thermionic Engines, for the Seti

Added new weapons: the Skitterblade Launcher, and Energy Blastors, for the Seti

Added new tiles, Transparent Hull, for the Seti

Added a new Fabricator that can make the special Seti tiles

Added "wait don't shoot, I have Problem items" options to all Problems for all factions that are you Hated with when entering a region

Added custom trade/loot tables for Scrapper ships found at Traders Drifts and elsewhere

Added trader price mods to the debug tooltips for server

Changes

Trade ships have been changed to remove purpose derived loot/trade tables, and are now classified on a "poor/average/rich" scale, offering possibilities of items of every type, but quantity will vary.

Rebalanced prices of most items. This means many components, especially lower level ones, will be reasonably priced. However, items and components found in more difficult areas will be more valuable than they were before.

Reversed order of item generation for trade ships, so that more interesting items are more likely to appear first

Rebalanced price modifiers, making traders much less likely to give too good a deal without some faction work

Stations' loot/trade tables have been updated as well. They still retain a purpose/specialization, but quantity and item selection should be much improved.

Adjusted loot in boss regions

Traders who sell military components should now include faction specific shields, combat bridges and more

Items held by players on the mouse while in a vessel will now apply to the vessel's mass

Player mouse item will now drop when a player dies or exits a vessel. Item will drop at center of vessel

Projectiles will now check if they're still stuck to a tile, otherwise they'll properly fizzle out

AI will now search for a target immediately after spawning

Fleet regions will now save and load aggro and chase ranges after universe reload

Independent traders can now sell any type of non-factioned component where as previously they were limited to just cargo bays and bridges

Item and projectile load failures will just result in missing items or projectiles instead of messing up the region

Added autocomplete to /settrader command

Rebalanced Fabricator Mass, Power and Loot to scale up as levels progress

Improved item picking from certain loot pools

Adjusted tooltip Y position to lessen chance of vertical clipping off screen

📡 Change font renderer to better support dynamic fonts. This should make previously unsupported (non latin/cyrillic alphabet) languages easier to implement.

Improved font rendering when using UI scales other than 100%.

UI Icons should now look smoother when viewing the game at UI scales other than 100%

Fixes

📡 Fixed an issue loading languages when more than one file entry is present in a folder for that language. Languages can be one large single file, zips or several files in one folder, and this fix is for this this variant.

Fixed Large Asteroid Station 4 to have properly powered matter torpedo launchers

Fixed a number of weapon control groups for vessels and stations. This should result in AI firing more weapons more often on these.

📡 Fixed turrets being selected to produce dialog if better choices are available

Fixed color of component icons in codex

Fixed color of mass labels on players inventory

Fixed chat text so it should now be visible on chat focus without need to scroll to refresh the view

Fixed trader slider box to easier handle more text if needed

📡 Fixed recipe list scroll view not resetting correctly when switching between fabricators

Fixed an issue with item data when loading a region. Items should no longer disappear from region space.

Fixed an issue with hovering tooltip over labels within larger groups of text

Fixed tooltip not updating if the item is changed while hovering over an inventory slot

Fixed missing Power symbol from codex header font

Fixed the white halo that appeared around some codex images when using ui scale other than 100%

Fixed loading screen text jumping around at the start of game load depending on settings

Fixed special regions such as Leviathans and Comets reverting to default fleet speeds on load

Fixed faction when using /spawnfromgrp command

Fixed an issue that allowed bad region input for /setregionfaction command

Removal

Removed Portable Assembler fabrication recipe





