 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum HELLDIVERS™ 2 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20424804 Edited 16 October 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

To celebrate our Gamescom participation,
we’re offering a 40% discount for one week! 🎉


Experience the party-based roguelike beat ’em up,
FINAL KNIGHT,
at its best price ever!


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2072981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link