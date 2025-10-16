Just know there was a critical issue found and a fix has been made. The game is good to continue to enjoy. So, rewatch some funny moments... share with your friends... enjoy more humor from the time traveling pirate that is black beard AKA Captain Edward.



YES! That previous text is copied and pasted from the first bug fix posted from the original game! That is because the Captain Edward series had the same issue and I'm, as a developer, am really lazy. Anyways, hope you enjoy the game!