Hello Dragon-Souls!

The latest patch for Heroes of Mount Dragon is live, and it brings reinforcements! Two new playable characters have joined the fray, each with unique abilities, backstories, and Dragon Forms that will reshape your strategies and deepen the world of Mount Dragon.

🆕New Content

New playable character : Zenora Young usher responsible for protecting the passage from the dead. She is very passionate and a little too much in love with life and death. Despite her seductive side, she is very empathetic and, unlike others of her race, she always gives back to the dead who serve her. Now, it's up to her to tell her story and re-open the Soul Gate that imprisons the dead and transforms them into bloodthirsty creatures!



New playable character : Léone A fierce tactician, she is a galantis of the Frozen Peaks. Since childhood, she only trains physically and mentally to protect her kingdom from the hordes of the deep north. Following the death of her father a few years ago, she joins the prestigious ranks of the Golden Knights. Despite her nobility, her lineage is tainted by an obscure past. After a high betrayal, Leone is tasked with finding the traitors and putting an end to their macabre plans.



Ready to test new build and dominate the battlefield? Update now and dive in!

May the Celestial Dragon be with you!

—The Dev Team