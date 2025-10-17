Surprise, another update has landed! Just a couple of days after submitting 1.2.01 to Google Play, a new deadline popped up: Submit a version that supports 16kb memory page sizes by the end of October, or else! Luckily around the exact same time, Godot 4.5 was released, which had the necessary support for the memory page size update. Since I needed to make an update anyway, I squeezed a couple of bug fixes in as well:

Fix an issue where you sometimes couldn’t move a building to a position that overlaps its prior position, even though the cursor correctly rendered in blue. (Thanks to a bug in the code, you could only do so if moving the building right, not left. Ooops.)

Fixed/Hacked around an issue where the Railway Status Window would get unnecessarily long and put the title off screen, making it difficult to close and impossible to move. (I still don’t know why this happens, apart from some quirk in the way the containers resize to their contents but won’t shrink back, but I worked around this by forcing the window to spawn in the top left rather than the middle. That way, if there is any excess size, it all goes down, rather than being split between top and bottom.)

Stopped steam engine smoke from spawning through the tunnel roof. (Apart from 2 pixels, if you look too closely. Please don’t do that. 😅)

Most development time is going towards Project OY now, but I’m still maintaining a list of features (including player requests) – this won’t be the last update you see for Iron Village!