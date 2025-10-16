October 1st, 1862
With Sharpsburg and Harper’s Ferry fallen to the dead, the passes of South Mountain become the next battleground for the living to defend. Longstreet’s Wing arrived after a forced march through the night to be met by the haggard forces that remained of the Union Fifth Corps. Enemies-turned-friends now await the Risen tide together.
Risen Dead Event 16/10/2025 Patch notes
Onslaught is now available on South Mountain.
Fixed most of the camera snapping when finishing reloading the Sharps rifle.
Players now move in a more realistic (and less foot sliding) way when they are hit in melee.
Reduced the volume of the rain in the game.
Fixed an issue causing the undead to not despawn in the prepare stage.
Fixed a client crash issue.
