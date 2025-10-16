October 1st, 1862

With Sharpsburg and Harper’s Ferry fallen to the dead, the passes of South Mountain become the next battleground for the living to defend. Longstreet’s Wing arrived after a forced march through the night to be met by the haggard forces that remained of the Union Fifth Corps. Enemies-turned-friends now await the Risen tide together.

Risen Dead Event 16/10/2025 Patch notes