17 October 2025 Build 20424578 Edited 17 October 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New skin: Autumn Assassin, unlocked automatically for all players.

Full Controller Support configured and play tested, let us know if you're experiencing struggles <3

Enhanced VFX both in style and in performance demands.

Shaders Update for improved visuals and smoother performance.



