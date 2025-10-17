New skin: Autumn Assassin, unlocked automatically for all players.
Full Controller Support configured and play tested, let us know if you're experiencing struggles <3
Enhanced VFX both in style and in performance demands.
Shaders Update for improved visuals and smoother performance.
Autumn Patch is here! (PIK v2.2)
Update notes via Steam Community
